‘Extremely toxic male set’: Sarah Michelle Gellar calls out Buffy The Vampire Slayer director Joss Whedon

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar did not hold back when asked about her time on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The former television vampire hunter called out the show’s director, Joss Whedon, and the “extremely toxic male set” that was fostered under his watch, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Gellar, 45, shared how the environment shaped her outlook on the industry on Wednesday at the Power of Storytelling: Producers Roundtable session for TheWrap’s Power of Women Summit in Los Angeles.

The veteran actress’ comments come amid a string of allegations against Whedon, 58, for inappropriate behavior on set.

“For so long, I was on a set that I think was known for being an extremely toxic male set,” Gellar said.

“So that was ingrained in my head that that was what all sets were like, and that women were pitted against each other — that if women became friends, then we became too powerful, so you had to keep that down.”

The 45-year-old actress has spent the majority of her life in the industry with four decades of experience under her belt. The actress shared how the environment of working under Whedon on the show that ran from 1997 to 2003 impacted her outlook on mentorship among fellow women in entertainment.

“And now that I’ve had this opportunity to work with so many more women and men that support women as well, I realized how easy an experience it can be,” Gellar continued. “But … unfortunately we’re still in that place where all of those departments a lot of times need to be women for us to have a voice.”

Gellar’s comments come after her co-star on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Charisma Carpenter, came forward with accusations against Whedon.

Carpenter not only worked under Whedon on Buffy but also the spinoff, Angel. In 2021, the actress revealed her experience with Whedon.

Carpenter accused Whedon of “hostile and toxic” behavior while on set.

The actress tweeted a lengthy statement on the director’s alleged “history of being casually cruel,” as she publicly stood by actor Ray Fischer‘s allegation of inappropriate conduct from Whedon.

Fischer accused the director of inappropriate behavior during the filming of Justice League.