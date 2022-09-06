Fans think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at Don’t Worry Darling premiere as pop star avoids his girlfriend Olivia Wilde

Published by

The drama between the cast of Don’t Worry Darling was on full display during the Venice Film Festival and many fans believe Harry Styles may have spit on Chris Pineinside the theater.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that director Olivia Wilde and her star Florence Pugh have been feuding behind the scenes. The story goes that Pugh was not impressed with how Wilde acted on set with her boyfriend/co-star of the film, Harry.

The tension came to a head after Olivia gave an interview where she said she had fired Shia LaBeouf. She told Variety, “I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work; his process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions.”

Olivia added, “He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.”

She added, “I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job.”

Hours later, Shia came out denying he was fired from the film and said he dropped out. He told the outlet he, “quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time.”

Emails leaked that showed LaBeouf confronting Wilde after the Variety interview. He wrote her, “You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.” A video then leaked that Wilde sent Labeouf where she blamed Pugh for the issues behind the scenes and begged LaBeouf to not quit the film — which contradicted her original story.

In the video, she named Pugh “Ms. Flo.”

On Monday, the cast was present for the red carpet premiere of the film at the Venice Film Festival. Pugh did not stand near Wilde and skipped out on the press conference. Her stylist also posted a photo of the actress captioned, “Ms. Flo” — a clear dig at Wilde’s video.

Wilde praised Pugh during a press conference but the tension was undeniable.

Later, a video surfaced of Styles arriving at the theater and taking his seat next to Pine — who was seated next to Wilde. In the clip, Styles appears to spit on Pine who then appears to be visibly upset.

The former One Direction singer did not give any impression he had spit on Pine and continued waving to others in the crowd.

Neither has commented on the alleged spit. Styles noticeably avoided talking to his girlfriend during the premiere and Pugh was only seen giving the director a brief nod.