Fiona Apple Quit Cocaine After An ‘Excruciating’ Night With Quentin Tarantino and Paul Thomas Anderson

Fiona Apple is spilling the tea.

The singer has revealed that she quit cocaine after “one excruciating night” with her ex-boyfriend Paul Thomas Anderson and Quentin Tarantino.

The singer, 42, admits it was listening to the pair bragging that made her stop taking the drug, after that fateful night at Quentin’s house.

She told The New Yorker: “Every addict should just get locked in a private movie theatre with Q.T. and P.T.A. on coke, and they’ll never want to do it again.”

Fiona called filmmaker Paul “coldly critical” and “contemptuous” and described their relationship as “painful and chaotic.”

While Apple doesn’t consider herself an alcoholic, she also admitted that she drank vodka alone for years until she “passed out,” after she would take a sip every time she walked past the freezer.

Fiona admitted that her first step to sobriety was recognizing the impulse to have a drink every time she walked past where it was kept, and admitted though she liked “getting loose” on wine, the regret that followed also put her off drinking.

Apple also revealed details of her long-awaited new album in the same interview, revealing that Fetch the Bolt Cutters – the follow-up to 2012’s The Idler Wheel… – will contain 13 new tracks. She described her upcoming material as “percussion-heavy” and “raw.”

The album’s title was directly inspired by a line from British crime drama The Fall, when Gillian Anderson‘s lead detective calls for the aforementioned bolt cutters to unlock the door to a room where a young girl has been tortured. “Really, what it’s about is not being afraid to speak,” she tells writer Emily Nussbaum.

Tracks featured on the new LP will include “Newspaper,” “On I Go,” “The Drumset Is Gone,” “Rack of His” and “Kick Me Under the Table.”

Fiona Apple confirmed that her new album was complete earlier this month. Last September, she said that she was hoping to release the project in early 2020.

“I was supposed to be done a million years ago,” she said of its delay. “And I go off and I take too long making stuff. I’m hoping for early 2020. I think.”

