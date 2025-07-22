Celebrity

FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf reach settlement in abuse lawsuit

Miu von Furstenberg
No Comments
3 Min Read
2025 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’
Photo Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages

In a significant development, musician FKA Twigs has officially dismissed her 2020 lawsuit against her former partner, actor Shia LaBeouf. The lawsuit, which alleged instances of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse during their relationship, has been resolved through a settlement reached outside of court.

According to a joint statement released by representatives for both FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, and Shia LaBeouf, “Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court.” The statement, provided to news outlets on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, further noted the private nature of the agreement, stating, “While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future.”

Shia LaBeouf 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Red Carpet
Shia LaBeouf attends the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for HFA)

The initial lawsuit filed by FKA Twigs detailed a harrowing account of alleged abuse, including accusations of reckless behavior, assault, and the infliction of emotional distress. Barnett also claimed that LaBeouf knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted infection. These allegations, which surfaced in late 2020, sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and sparked widespread discussions about domestic violence and accountability within the creative sphere.

Following the filing of the lawsuit, LaBeouf issued a statement acknowledging his past behavior. While not directly addressing the specifics of Barnett’s claims at the time, he admitted to a history of alcoholism and aggression, stating that he had “no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years.” He also indicated that he was in a 12-step program and committed to recovery.

Read

David Archuleta
Link Love: David Archuleta delves into his queer journey, and more
USA - TAO, Beauty & Essex, Avenue and Luchini Grand Opening - Los Angeles
Cassie Ventura breaks silence after Sean Combs split verdict
FKA Twigs Promotes 'The Crow' In New York
Photo by Photo by Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Despite the initial denial of the allegations by LaBeouf’s legal team in subsequent filings, the decision to reach a settlement marks a notable turn in the protracted legal battle. The joint statement’s emphasis on forging a “constructive path forward” suggests a mutual desire to move beyond the contentious lawsuit.

The resolution of this case comes after years of legal proceedings and public scrutiny. While the specifics of the settlement remain confidential, the dismissal of the lawsuit provides a degree of closure for both FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf.

Join the SL Community

Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.

Sign Up Today
  • Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera passed away while touring the Annabelle doll [Celebitchy]
  • The Most Noteworthy Skirts and Dresses of the 2025 ESPYs [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Thank You, Stephen Colbert, Now, Go Out With a Bang [Pajiba]
  • Timothy Olyphant Shows Off A+ Buns In STICK [Boy Culutre]
  • The Wimbledon Winners Pose for Their Official Photos [Kenneth in the 212]

TRENDING ON SL

Pedro Pascal parts ways with stylist following fan backlash and death threatPedro Pascal parts ways with stylist following fan backlash and death threat
Ricky Martin, Thomas Doherty, Franco Noriega, and more Insta SnapsRicky Martin, Thomas Doherty, Franco Noriega, and more Insta Snaps
Male Model Monday: Brandon Good, Henrique Fraga, Christian Hogue, and moreMale Model Monday: Brandon Good, Henrique Fraga, Christian Hogue, and more
TAGGED:
Previous Article Stephen Colbert Stephen Colbert tells Donald Trump to go ‘f**k yourself’ in his return to late night
Next Article ‘Burlesque: The Musical’ World Premiere - Arrivals Celeb Snaps: Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny, Adam Sandler, Pedro Pascal, Anne Hathaway, and more
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FOLLOW US
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker With Podless Single-Serve Function,Silver
OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker With Podless Single-Serve Function,Silver
Amazon Prime
$295.20
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-07-22 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x