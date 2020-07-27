Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are engaged after El Moussa proposed while celebrating their one-year anniversary over the weekend.

The pair announced the news on Instagram early Sunday morning, each sharing a photo of El Moussa’s proposal at Descanso Beach Club on Catalina Island.

“She said yes! #FlippingHerLastName @dukeimages,” El Moussa captioned the pic on Instagram.

Young wrote on her page, “The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!! @dukeimages.”

According to People:

The island is a “special place” for the couple, and they “love to be on the boat together,” so he thought the romantic weekend getaway would be the perfect time to ask for her hand.

The proposal was a total surprise for Young, who thought the trip was planned to celebrate their anniversary. She was stunned when she walked down a beach path lined with flower petals and flickering candles and found El Moussa waiting beneath two “kissing” palm trees that have grown into each other, making them appear as if they are sharing a smooch.

An ombré flower arrangement using over 5,000 stems of Young’s favorite blooms, including roses, peonies, dahlias, ranunculus, butterfly lisianthus and hydrangeas, cascaded down the palms. Shades of red and pink, Young’s two favorite colors, made up the color scheme.

He chose an eight carat, colorless, emerald-cut diamond for the engagement ring. “The diamond is perfect all the way around, just like Heather,” El Moussa told People about of his selection. “I also picked this ring because 8 is a lucky number.”

El Moussa’s engagement comes just one year after he and Young started dating.

