Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa Engaged to Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae
Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa Engaged to Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae

July 27, 2020
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are engaged
Photo via Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are engaged after El Moussa proposed while celebrating their one-year anniversary over the weekend.

The pair announced the news on Instagram early Sunday morning, each sharing a photo of El Moussa’s proposal at Descanso Beach Club on Catalina Island.

“She said yes! #FlippingHerLastName @dukeimages,” El Moussa captioned the pic on Instagram.

Young wrote on her page, “The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!! @dukeimages.”

She said yes! #FlippingHerLastName @dukeimages

According to People:

The island is a “special place” for the couple, and they “love to be on the boat together,” so he thought the romantic weekend getaway would be the perfect time to ask for her hand.

The proposal was a total surprise for Young, who thought the trip was planned to celebrate their anniversary. She was stunned when she walked down a beach path lined with flower petals and flickering candles and found El Moussa waiting beneath two “kissing” palm trees that have grown into each other, making them appear as if they are sharing a smooch.

An ombré flower arrangement using over 5,000 stems of Young’s favorite blooms, including roses, peonies, dahlias, ranunculus, butterfly lisianthus and hydrangeas, cascaded down the palms. Shades of red and pink, Young’s two favorite colors, made up the color scheme.

He chose an eight carat, colorless, emerald-cut diamond for the engagement ring. “The diamond is perfect all the way around, just like Heather,” El Moussa told People about of his selection. “I also picked this ring because 8 is a lucky number.”

Not sure if I’ve told you this but @heatherraeyoung and I have been living together for a while now! . It’s really fun because we live in two different places! Our main spot is in Orange County but one or two nights a week we stay at our place in West Hollywood! . For me…West a Hollywood is a big change!! You would think it was similar to Orange County but I’m telling you it’s a different world! . Does anyone know what I mean when I say Orange County and West Hollywood are completely different? . The best part is I now have someone to go to bed with and wake up to every day❤️❤️❤️. The better better part is that person is @heatherraeyoung! . I’m one lucky dude!!! .

El Moussa’s engagement comes just one year after he and Young started dating.

