Former American Idol contestant CJ Harris dead at 31

Former American Idol contestant CJ Harris passed away over the weekend at 31 years old, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Harris, who appeared on the popular singing competition in 2014, reportedly suffered a heart attack at his home in Jasper, Alabama on Sunday night.

According to a family member who spoke to TMZ on Monday morning, Harris was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead shortly after.

The 31-year-old blew the crowd away when he appeared on American Idol nine years ago, and successfully became a semi-finalist during the competition’s 13th season.

“You sing because you have to sing, not ’cause you want to sing,” said Keith Urban after Harris performed an electrifying and beloved rendition of the Allman Brothers song Soulshine.

“And I mean that in the deepest way,” Urban added at the time. “And that’s why it’s so believable and real.”

After performing on American Idol, Harris found further success when he appeared country legend Darius Rucker at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.