‘Furious’ Shakira accuses ex Gerard Pique of allowing 9-year-old son to participate in ‘adult content’ on live stream without her consent

Shakira isn’t happy with her ex-boyfriend’s decision to allow their 9-year-old son, Milan, on his live stream without her consent — and she made it known. The Hips Don’t Lie singer, 45, unleashed a scathing letter to the Spanish media, seemingly questioning Gerard Piqué‘s parenting skills while accusing him of allowing their child to participate in “adult content” without her permission, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Gerard was doing a live broadcast on Twitch to launch his new eSports project Kings League earlier this week as Milan sat next to him. The ex-footballer allegedly told his fans that Milan wanted to be involved in the conversation, hence why his oldest son with Shakira was placed next to him during the live stream.

When Shakira got wind of it, she was “furious” and sent a heated letter to media outlets through her office. The Grammy winner claimed the discussions on the live stream were inappropriate for children.

“I have not given my consent to this,” the letter read.

In the letter, the singer’s office made it clear that Gerard allegedly did not ask for permission before allowing Milan on the live stream.

“In no case gave her prior consent nor was she consulted about the participation of her son Milan in the broadcast of an event by Gerard Piqué’s company, in a discussion of adult content,” the letter continued.

Shakira and Gerard announced their separation in June after 11 years together. The exes share two children — sons Milan and Sasha, 7.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the singer and the ex-athlete came to a custody agreement in November following accusations he cheated during their relationship — and she’s taking the kids to Miami.

According to reports, Shakira and their sons are gearing up to move to the Sunshine State after living in Barcelona as a family for several years. Per Daily Mail Gerard will have the boys 10 days per month.

Milan and Sasha’s parents confirmed their agreement in a joint statement.

“We have signed a custody agreement. Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment,” they said.

Shakira’s drama with her ex isn’t the only issue making headlines. The embattled Waka Waka singer is facing 8 years in prison after Spanish prosecutors accused her of failing to pay the government 14.5 million euros (roughly $14.6 million) in taxes from 2012 to 2014.

Despite proclaiming her innocence, the judge ordered Shakira to stand trial.