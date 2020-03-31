Get Ready for Bedtime Stories With Dolly Parton

With many parents scrambling to provide their children with a routine and sense of security as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, Dolly Parton is here to help!

Dolly Parton posted on Facebook Monday that she will start reading to kids every Thursday night for the next couple of months.

Calling herself “the book lady,” Dolly invited everyone to join her for “Goodnight with Dolly.”

“I want you to join me April 2 when I start ‘Goodnight with Dolly.’ I’m going to be reading some stories from the Imagination Library,” she said.

You can join the event here.

Goodnight with Dolly will be a 10-week series where the singer of country music hits like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” will read stories to children that they can watch on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Imagination Library says Parton wants the initiative to “focus on comforting and reassuring children during the shelter-in-place mandates” that are in place because of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Dolly hopes these videos will provide a welcomed distraction during a time of unrest and also inspire a love of reading and books in the hearts of the children who see them,” the Imagination Library says on its website.

