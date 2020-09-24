Socialite Life

It’s Official, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Welcome Baby Girl

September 24, 2020
This may sound like deja vu, but here we are again! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed their first child!

The supermodel, 25, and her singer boyfriend, 27, announced the news Wednesday night (September 23, 2020).

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik tweeted. “to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Hadid also announced the news with a black and white picture of the little one’s hand with hers.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” Gigi wrote.

Yesterday, Zayn also announced the upcoming release of his new single “Better” with a sexy shirtless snippet of a video.

The short clip suggests the new track will be a mellow R&B ballad and gave fans a preview of what to expect from the music video.

The song will be released this Friday (September 25, 2020).

