Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Expecting First Child

By Michael Prieve 5

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly gearing up for the next stage of their relationship: parenthood. 

The 25-year-old model is reportedly 20 weeks pregnant, sources confirmed to TMZ, Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly.

“Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed,” sources told ET.

