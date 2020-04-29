Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Expecting First Child

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly gearing up for the next stage of their relationship: parenthood.

The 25-year-old model is reportedly 20 weeks pregnant, sources confirmed to TMZ, Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly.

“Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed,” sources told ET.

From Our Partners

★ WATCH: Here’s Everything Tyra Banks Eats in a Day Wit Harper’s BAZAAR! [OMG BLOG]

★ Movie Stars Climb the Hollywood Sign in Opening Titles of Ryan Murphy’s New Series: WATCH [Towleroad]

★ Gigi Hadid Pregnant With BF Zayn Malik [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Hop Into The Katy Perry Wayback Machine With Me [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Angelina Jolie: Your Kids Don’t Want You to Be Perfect, They Want You to Be Honest [Celebitchy]

★ Charlie Matthews Is Ready For Some Tennis [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Charlie Hunnam‘s Latest Nude Scene [Boy Culture]