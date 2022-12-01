Gigi who? Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models in Miami without his new beau

Published by

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen getting cozy with a group of models while in Miami for Art Basel without his new beau Gigi Hadid anywhere in sight, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday, eyewitnesses saw the 48-year-old Titanic star hanging out at Stone Island’s 40th anniversary.

Sources told Page Six the actor arrived around midnight and rushed to a private table in the VIP section, The Academy Award winner was spotted with a gang of models and other male friends.

“He was chatting it up with beautiful women at his table,” a source told the outlet. Other guests inside the exclusive party included Jared Leto, Odell Beckham Jr. days after he was escorted off an airplane, and Floyd Mayweather.

“People in the VIP area were hovering and trying to get near Leo,” an insider added. DiCaprio left the club around 2 AM.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DiCaprio and Hadid have been linked together for months. The supermodel was the first woman the actor dated after his split from his ex Camila Morrone.

DiCaprio and Hadid have been spotted out on multiple dates and even celebrated Halloween together.

The first photo of them popped up in September and showed them talking inside an exclusive private member’s club Casa Cipriani in New York.”

A source close to DiCaprio said after the photos were published, “They are having a good time together and Leo is very attracted to Gigi… He likes her but things are still new.”

In October, an insider told Us Weekly, “They’ve been having secret meetups and have been spending time together privately. They’re very into each other and are seeing where things go.”

Earlier this month, a source told People that Hadid was having “fun” with DiCaprio and that he “treats her really well.”

Another source claimed that DiCaprio was “taken with Gigi.” They said that she “is the type of woman he is usually attracted to.”

A third source said the two “like each other and are having a good time.”

Hadid and DiCaprio have remained mum on the romance and have not made any public appearances together.