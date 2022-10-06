Gisele Bündchen spotted meeting with spiritual healer as supermodel ditches wedding ring AGAIN Following Tom Brady divorce rumors

Published by

Gisele Bündchen was spotted meeting with a spiritual healer as Tom Brady split rumors continue to swirl amid news the supermodel reportedly hired a divorce attorney, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Dr. Ewa, “a dedicated Doctor of Ayurvedic Medicine,” was seen greeting Bündchen with Palo Santo during her visit over the weekend, seemingly to remove any negative energy. It’s unknown what treatment she sought out.

Daily Mail published the photos on Wednesday.

The Brazilian bombshell was noticeably sans wedding ring again this week in Miami on Tuesday, marking the second time she’s been photographed without her massive sparkler as divorce speculation intensifies.

Bündchen dressed casually while taking the couple’s kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, to the gym, looking chic in a white tank top and light gray leggings.

She could be seen carrying their gear including a hydro flask, karate dogi, and a blue belt.

The sighting comes after she was seen leaving a South Beach gym post-workout, appearing deep in conversation while on a call.

Bündchen was also sporting a bare ring finger that day.

Both the NFL legend and catwalk icon fled to Miami just before Hurricane Ian barreled into Florida.

Following the development, insiders claimed they have been staying in separate homes.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source told Page Six this week about their 13-year marriage. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Despite the trials and tribulations, insiders told RadarOnline.com he isn’t rushing to the end zone when it comes to their union.

“Tom’s honoring Gisele’s request for space while also trying to prove to her that he’ll do whatever it takes to save their marriage,” alleged a source. “Gisele is grateful but what she has to figure out now is whether it’s too little, too late.”

As for what caused trouble in paradise, reports claimed the straw that broke the camel’s back was Brady’s decision to un-retire from the NFL, which she briefly addressed during an interview with Elle magazine.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”