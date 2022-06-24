Glocks & Ganja: Infant Allegedly Put ‘Loose Bullet’ In Mouth At Ezra Miller’s Home As Ranch Deemed ‘Unsafe’ By Concerned Parent

Published by

Radar Online

Ezra Miller is being accused of housing three young children and their mother on his 96-acre Vermont farm, where weed and at least 8 weapons are lying around unattended.

Radar discovered the father of the kids came forward to express his concern over his family’s wellbeing after Ezra flew his wife and their babies — aged one, three, and five — to the farm earlier this year.

The man — who wished to stay anonymous — claimed he hasn’t spoken to his kids or wife since then. He opened up about his concerns, stating that he believes their welfare is at risk due to Ezra’s blasé approach to gun safety.

Rolling Stone broke the story with its staffers claiming to have watched a video that showed “at least eight assault weapons, rifles, and handguns lying around the living room, with some weapons propped up next to a pile of stuffed animals.”

Mega

Two other sources backed up the worried father’s concerns, with one of the insiders claiming the one-year-old picked up a loose bullet and put it in their mouth. Other accusations include “heavy” marijuana smoking around the children.

According to the sources, Ezra — who goes by them/they pronouns — has “little” concern for proper ventilation, even with kids around.

The dad alleged his 25-year-old wife met Ezra during the actor’s action-packed trip to Hilo, Hawaii, in March. The Fantastic Beasts star reportedly paid for the mother and three kids to visit their farm in Vermont.

He said he hasn’t seen or talked to his children or wife since then, and had no idea they were leaving.

Mega

“I got a bad feeling in my stomach,” the father told the outlet. “I do want to go get my kids, they mean the f—–g world to me.” However, the mom had a different story.

She claimed Ezra helped her escape a “violent and abusive” husband. She also defended the actor having weapons in their home.

“[Ezra’s] home ranch has been a healing haven for us,” the woman told Rolling Stone. “They may have firearms for self-defense purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in … My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them.”

The children’s father has denied her accusations.

Mega

He told the magazine that he’s been doing everything in his power to get access to his kids, including calling on the state’s Department for Children and Families and the local police.

On May 16, a social worker conducted a wellness check on the kids, texting the concerned father that his children “looked good” and the worker had “more work to do.”

This is the latest chilling report against the actor. As RadarOnline.com reported, they were hit with a restraining order this week after being accused of “pressing up” against a 12-year-old non-binary child. Ezra allegedly threatened the mom with a gun.

Mega

The accusations are flooding in with Ezra also being accused of “grooming” and “brainwashing” Tokata Iron Eyes, 18, into fleeing with them. Tokata, who now goes by Gibson and they/them pronouns, said despite their parents’ concerns, they went with Ezra willingly.

“This is my life. These are my decisions. And I’m disappointed in my parents and the press in every way,” Gibson stated.

While in Hawaii, Ezra was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct coarse behavior after allegedly raining terror on a couple.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported,The Flash star pled no contest to the charge in April, and prosecutors agreed to dismiss the second charge of harassment. Ezra agreed to pay a $500 fine and an additional $30 to cover a crime victim fee.