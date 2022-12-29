GMA star TJ Holmes files for divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig weeks after romance with Amy Robach was exposed

Published by

Radar Online

Good Morning America host TJ Holmes has filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig weeks after his romance with Amy Robach was revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, TJ (real name: Loutelious Holmes Jr.) filed for divorce earlier today in a New York court. Holmes hired powerhouse attorney Robert H. Moses to represent him in the case. Fiebig has yet to respond to the petition.

MEGA

According to records, Fiebig does not have a lawyer listed as of yet.

The divorce comes weeks after the Daily Mail published a series of photos showing Holmes and Robach on multiple dates together — this despite both being legally married. Sources close to the couple claimed that they had already broken things off with their spouses but another insider claimed Fiebig was “blindsided” by the images.

A source claimed that Fiebig believed they were working on their marriage and had hoped for a reconciliation.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources close to Robach claim she is in the final stages of negotiating a settlement with her soon-to-be ex-husband Andrew Shue. The two sold off their $5 million dollar home in New York weeks before the photos of Robach and Holmes were published.

MEGA

Holmes and Robach have been off the air for weeks as ABC investigates their romance. Sources claimed Holmes had two other affairs with GMA staffers prior to his relationship with Robach.

The network reportedly wants to determine if any company policies were broken. The president of ABC news, Kim Goodwin, recently sent out an email updating staffers on the matter.

@MARILEEFHOLMES/INSTAGRAM

She said, “I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News.”

“Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism,” her message added.