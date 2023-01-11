Photos by Getty Images
View Gallery
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Taron Egerton attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
There was a ton of handsomeness at the 2023 Golden Globes awards last night (Jan. 10, 2023) that took place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
There was not a whole lot of risk taken on the red carpet last night, but thanks to Jeremy Pope, Tyler James Williams, Adam Scott, Colman Domingo, Barry Koeghan, and more who gave us a little something different and unique.
Here are a few of our favorites:
Jeremy Pope
Andrew Garfield
Colman Domingo
Matt Bomer
Donald Glover
Check out the gallery above to see all of the red carpet looks from the men at the 2023 Golden Globes.
THE LATEST ON SL
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Tags
Adam Scott Andrew Garfield Austin Butler Babyface Barry Koeghan Billy Porter Bob Odenkirk Boman Martinez Reid Carl Clemons Hopkins Chris Perfeti Cody Ko Colman Domingo Danny Ramierez Diego Calva Donald Glover Eddie Redmayne Evan Peters F Murray Abraham Gabriel LaBelle Glen Powell Golden Globes Greg Trazan Davis Henry Golding Henry Winkler Jay Ellis Jeremy Allen White Jeremy Pope Josh Hurwitz Josh Richards Ke Huy Quan Lewis Pullman Mario Lopez Mark Indelicato Matt Friend Paul Dano Paul W Downs Paul Walter Hauser Percy Hynes White Photos Red Carpet Sebastian Stan Steven Spielberg Taron Egerton Tim Burton Tracy Morgan