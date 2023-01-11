Socialite Life
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more

by
January 11, 2023
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men
Photos by Getty Images

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Taron Egerton attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Matt Bomer attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Jeremy Pope attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Josh Richards attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Andrew Garfield attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Tim Burton attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Cody Ko attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Tyler James Williams attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS

US actor Henry Winkler arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Percy Hynes White attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Danny Ramirez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lewis Pullman attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Babyface attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Gabriel LaBelle attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Carl Clemons-Hopkins attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Paul W. Downs attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Paul Dano attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Donald Glover attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Jeremy Allen White attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Mario Lopez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Barry Keoghan attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Eddie Redmayne attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Justin Hurwitz attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Austin Butler attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Colman Domingo attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Mark Indelicato attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Evan Peters attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Jay Ellis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Adam Scott attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Diego Calva attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Tracy Morgan attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Bob Odenkirk attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Greg Tarzan Davis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS

US actor Glen Powell arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS

US actor F. Murray Abraham arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Matt Friend attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Josh Richards attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Henry Golding attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Ke Huy Quan attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Boman Martinez-Reid attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Steven Spielberg attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Sebastian Stan attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Chris Perfetti attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

There was a ton of handsomeness at the 2023 Golden Globes awards last night (Jan. 10, 2023) that took place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

There was not a whole lot of risk taken on the red carpet last night, but thanks to Jeremy Pope, Tyler James Williams, Adam Scott, Colman Domingo, Barry Koeghan, and more who gave us a little something different and unique.

Here are a few of our favorites:

Jeremy Pope

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Jeremy Pope attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Andrew Garfield

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Andrew Garfield attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Carl Clemons-Hopkins attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Matt Bomer

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Matt Bomer attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Donald Glover

Check out the gallery above to see all of the red carpet looks from the men at the 2023 Golden Globes.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Donald Glover attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

