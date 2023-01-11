Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — The Men: Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, Taron Egerton, Tyler James Williams, Matt Bomer, and more

+40 View Gallery

There was a ton of handsomeness at the 2023 Golden Globes awards last night (Jan. 10, 2023) that took place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

There was not a whole lot of risk taken on the red carpet last night, but thanks to Jeremy Pope, Tyler James Williams, Adam Scott, Colman Domingo, Barry Koeghan, and more who gave us a little something different and unique.

Here are a few of our favorites:

Jeremy Pope

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Jeremy Pope attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Andrew Garfield

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Andrew Garfield attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Carl Clemons-Hopkins attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Matt Bomer

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Matt Bomer attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Donald Glover

Check out the gallery above to see all of the red carpet looks from the men at the 2023 Golden Globes.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Donald Glover attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

