See Original | Powered by elink
THE LATEST
- Gossip Girl Reboot Updates, Zac Efron’s GF, Anna Faris Leaves Mom, Kellan Lutz Baby News, and More
- Aaron Carter Is Now Doing Porn
- Sam Asghari Claps Back at Author Kelly Oxford for Calling Britney Spears’ Posts ‘Scary’
- Alexander Payne Calls Rose McGowan Grooming and Rape Allegations ‘Simply Untrue,’ Rose McGowan Responds
- Tilda Swinton Took Face Masks to a Whole Other Level at Venice Film Festival — PHOTOS
- Brie Larson Turned Down Captain Marvel Role, Twice
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Pillsbury Toaster Strudel introduces limited-edition Mean Girls toaster strudel with pink icing! [OMG BLOG]
★ Enjoy a little international twerking from these global GoGo boys! [Towleroad]
★ Ken Jennings is joining Jeopardy, return date announced! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has already completed filming! [Curt and Frank]
★ Welcome to the Watt Family Shed. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ That time Cher and Paul Stanley truly embraced denim. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Armie Hammer was seen out and looking coupled-up with Rumer Willis in LA! [Celebitchy]
★ Mister Rogers widow Joanne lets Donald Trump have it! [Boy Culture]