Gossip Girl Reboot Updates, Zac Efron’s GF, Anna Faris Leaves Mom, Kellan Lutz Baby News, and More
by
September 5, 2020
Gossip Girl reboot

Pillsbury Toaster Strudel introduces limited-edition Mean Girls toaster strudel with pink icing! [OMG BLOG]

★ Enjoy a little international twerking from these global GoGo boys! [Towleroad]

Ken Jennings is joining Jeopardy, return date announced! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has already completed filming! [Curt and Frank]

★ Welcome to the Watt Family Shed. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ That time Cher and Paul Stanley truly embraced denim. [Go Fug Yourself]

Armie Hammer was seen out and looking coupled-up with Rumer Willis in LA! [Celebitchy]

Mister Rogers widow Joanne lets Donald Trump have it! [Boy Culture]

