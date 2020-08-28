A wedding video of a couple, wherein powerful lightning strikes at the altar as they exchange vows has the internet saying that it “sums up 2020 well.”

In a clip shared on Instagram by the groom, Aaron Sawitsky, the couple can be seen tying the knot in an outdoor setting at Marion, Massachusetts in the presence of close family and friends.

As the groom goes on to say what a strange year 2020 had been prior to the oath ceremony with his wife Denice Mcclure, a noisy crash of thunder strikes across the sky followed by heavy rainfall, ironically.

“Turn on the sound for this one. Mother nature has one wry sense of humor. Thankfully no one got electrocuted and we finished our vows before the rain started!,” Sawitsky wrote in the caption of the video.

The couple had managed to organize the wedding after having postponed it one time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While no casualties were reported from the impending thunderstorm, the bolt of lightning did scare the spectators, coming down exactly the moment Sawitsky said “Let’s face it, 2020 has not been the best year.”