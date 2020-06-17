The woman who brought you the This Smells Like My Vagina candle has done it again!
Gwyneth Paltrow has released a new scent and appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the latest product on the Goop website: The This Smells Like My Orgasm candle.
The caption online describes the candle as, “A fitting follow-up to that candle — you know the one — this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising and wildly addictive.”
For only $75 the 10.5 oz. candle can be yours! Currently, the This Smells Like My Orgasm candle is currently available for pre-order. Unfortunately for everyone outside of the U.S., the candle is only available in the states.
READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Gwyneth Paltrow News
During the interview, Paltrow stated that the candles were more of a “punk rock, feminist” move than anything to be taken literally and that’s certainly something we wholeheartedly support.
Please note that this is not April Fools Day.
Watch Gwyneth Paltrow reveal her new scent to Jimmy Fallon
