Harry Styles is currently in negotiations to star in the film adaptation of queer romance, My Policeman.

The currently untitled film, which has been acquired by Amazon Studios, is set to be directed by Michael Grandage, with Oscar-nominated writer Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia) adapting Bethan Roberts‘ book.

Pending negotiations, Lily James will play the lead female role, while Styles will play a handsome policeman called Tom.

Lily James attends the UK Premiere of “Yesterday” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Set in 1950s Brighton, England, My Policeman follows a schoolteacher named Marion (James) who instantly falls for Tom.

However, when Tom meets Patrick, a museum curator who opens his eyes to a new world, he’s left with a difficult decision to make.

Though his true feelings lie with Patrick, Tom questions whether it would be safer for him, in a time where homosexuality was illegal, to marry Marion. As a result, his two lovers are forced to share him, but it’s not long before one of them cracks and all three of their lives are changed forever.

This marks Styles’ second movie announcement in as many weeks, having already been cast in Olivia Wilde‘s thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which also stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Dakota Johnson.

Harry Styles performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

The former One Direction singer made his feature film debut in Christopher Nolan‘s Dunkirk.

FROM OUR PARTNERS ★ These dogs are very scared of tiny little cats. [OMG BLOG] ★ Seth Meyers and Cynthia Nixon compare “Black Lives Matter” protests to the early days of the AIDS crisis: WATCH. [Towleroad] ★ Sopranos star Lorraine Bracco getting her own HGTV show! [Evil Beet Gossip] ★ Cheer star Jerry Harris arrested and charged with producing child porn. [Curt and Frank] ★ Andy Murray is open to the renaming Margaret Court Arena, marrying Roger Federer. [Kenneth in the 212] ★ All the non-trouser looks from the 2020 ACM‘s! [Go Fug Yourself] ★ Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton “feel suffocated and stressed” after buying a new home. [Celebitchy] ★ Madonna plays a fragment of a very early demo, “Love Is the Reason.” [Boy Culture]