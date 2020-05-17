WATCH: Harry Styles Releases Watermelon Sugar Teaser Music Video and It Just What We Needed

Harry Styles has finally released a video teaser for his newest single “Watermelon Sugar” and also revealed the release date for the full video!

Filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer beach themed video will be released tomorrow, May 18, 2020 at noon EST.

The short teaser features elements of the social media campaign around the single, as well as Styles, who briefly appears at the end of the minute-long clip.

“Watermelon Sugar” is the fourth video to be released from the album Fine Line, with the first three being “Lights Up,” “Adore You,” and “Falling.”

beautiful women of different skin colours and body shapes all running alongside harry styles? yes #WatermelonSugar pic.twitter.com/v6NOaK0O90 — 𝑘𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑒𝑛𝑎 ‧₊˚✧ | nsfr! 🍉 (@tpwkdelrey) May 17, 2020

Harry knows how to treat himself. Imagine having table for one on the beach, so peaceful. #WatermelonSugar pic.twitter.com/HwlEClba3Q — ✿Harry Tomlinson✿ (@NeverMadeFor2) May 17, 2020

Check out the “Watermelon Sugar” teaser video above.

