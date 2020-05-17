VideoEntertainment

WATCH: Harry Styles Releases Watermelon Sugar Teaser Music Video and It Just What We Needed

By Michael Prieve 74 0

Harry Styles has finally released a video teaser for his newest single “Watermelon Sugar” and also revealed the release date for the full video!

Filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer beach themed video will be released tomorrow, May 18, 2020 at noon EST.

The short teaser features elements of the social media campaign around the single, as well as Styles, who briefly appears at the end of the minute-long clip.

“Watermelon Sugar” is the fourth video to be released from the album Fine Line, with the first three being “Lights Up,” “Adore You,” and “Falling.”

Check out the “Watermelon Sugar” teaser video above.

