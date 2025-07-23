Have Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson fallen madly in love?

Liam Neeson said he is “madly in love” with Pamela Anderson after shooting a new Naked Gun film together. Neeson plays the son of Leslie Nielsen‘s character Frank Drebin in the comedy spoof reboot that also stars Baywatch actor Anderson, 57, as the female lead.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her,” the Oscar-winning Schindler’s List actor, 72, told People shortly after developing a close bond while filming. “She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you.”

Neeson continued: “She’s funny and so easy to work with.”

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson attend the UK premiere of The Naked Gun at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 22, 2025. Photo Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages

Since their time on set, the former Playboy icon has shared several humorous snapshots featuring Neeson on her Instagram feed. Anderson, who recently garnered praise for her performance in the 2024 drama The Last Showgirl, described Neeson as “the perfect gentleman” and credited him for “bringing out the best” in her.

The duo dismissed romance speculations, with Neeson declaring he’s “done with dating” while Anderson expressed that she “has a friend forever” in the Taken star. “We definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving,” she said.

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson attend the UK premiere of The Naked Gun at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 22, 2025. Photo Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages

In 2009, tragedy struck when Neeson’s wife, Parent Trap actress Natasha Richardson, passed away two days after a skiing accident at Mont Tremblant, Canada. Initially feeling fine after hitting her head during a beginner’s lesson, Richardson returned to her room but required medical attention 45 minutes later when her condition deteriorated. She was subsequently airlifted to New York and placed on life support.

The family made the heart-wrenching decision to remove life support, and the 45-year-old passed away with Neeson by her side. Medical examination revealed she suffered epidural hematoma (bleeding on the brain) following head trauma. Neeson and Richardson had tied the knot in 1994.

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson attend the UK premiere of The Naked Gun at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 22, 2025. Photo Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages

Neeson’s latest comedic venture in The Naked Gun follows his memorable guest appearances on hit shows Atlanta and Derry Girls. The film is helmed by Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island fame.

The original Naked Gun emerged from the creative minds of Airplane! veterans Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and David Zucker. Their vision was inspired by their TV series Police Squad!, which cleverly satirized the then-popular police procedural genre.

The original Naked Gun trilogy proved to be a box office goldmine. Fans can catch the new installment on August 1.

Join the SL Community Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors. Sign Up Today