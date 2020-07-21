Hello Batman, goodbye Harry Potter! HBO MAX will lose all eight Harry Potter movies on Aug. 25 as their licensing contract expires, but will add six Batman movies, including the 1989 Michael Keaton version and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

The new Southern Gothic horror series Lovecraft Country makes its debut. The J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele-produced thriller arrives on August 14 on HBO and HBO Max.

Other strong HBO Max originals arriving in August include the documentary Class Action Park, Seth Rogen-starring comedy An American Pickle (Aug. 6), and the finales for I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Doom Patrol, and Perry Mason.

Check out all of this months HBO and HBO MAX arrivals

Released August TBA

Class Action Park, Documentary Premiere

Selena + Chef, Series Premiere

Released August 1

10,000 BC, 2008

All the President’s Men, 1976

Altered States, 1980

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1

Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)

Barefoot in the Park, 1967

Barkleys of Broadway, 1949

Batman (1989), 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

The Bear, 1989 (HBO)

Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)

Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)

Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

The Candidate 1972

Carefree, 1938

The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)

Chariots of Fire, 1981

Contact, 1997

The Dark Knight 2008

The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Elf, 2003

The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)

The First Wives Club 1996

Flipper, 1996 (HBO)

Flying Down to Rio, 1933

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Fool’s Gold, 2008

Fracture, 2007

The Fugitive, 1993

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)

Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)

Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)

Hard to Kill, 1990

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2

Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)

Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)

The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House Party, 1990

House Party 2, 1991

House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013

How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)

Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951

Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)

Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)

Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)

Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)

Love Field, 1992 (HBO)

Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)

Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)

The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)

Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)

Maverick, 1994

Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)

Murder at 1600, 1997

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Sister’s Keeper, 2009

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

On Dangerous Ground, 1952

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Pi, 1998 (HBO)

Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)

Roberta, 1935

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)

Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

South Central, 1992

Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)

Steven Universe Movie (2019)

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939

Striptease, 1996

Swing Time, 1936

They Live by Night, 1949

Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)

Three Days of the Condor, 1975

Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Without Limits, 1998

Yes Man, 2008

Released August 2

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Finale

Released August 3

HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories

Released August 4

Aldnoah.Zero

Inuyasha

Mob Psycho, Season 1

Promised Neverland, Season 1

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Released August 6

An American Pickle, Film Premiere

Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale

Esme & Roy, Season 2B

On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)

Released August 7

Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)

Released August 8

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

Released August 9

Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)

Released August 11

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO)

Released August 12

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)

Released August 13

Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere

Released August 14

Carmen Y Lola, 2020 (AKA Carmen & Lola), 2020 (HBO)

Released August 18

Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, 2020 (HBO)

Released August 16

Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)

Released August 18

Looney Tunes, Batch 3

Smurfs, Season 2

Released August 20

The Fungies, Season 1A

Singletown, Season 1

Released August 21

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)

Released August 22

Queen & Slim, 2020 (HBO)

Released August 23

Mia’s Magic Playground

Released August 24

I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)

Released August 27

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere

Released August 28

Seneca, 2019 (HBO)

Steven Universe Future, Season 6

Released August 29

The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)

LEAVING HBO MAX AUGUST 2020

Leaving August 25

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Leaving August 28

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut), 2005 (HBO)

Leaving August 31

42nd Street, 1933

A Perfect World, 1993

Adam’s Rib, 1949

Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO)

Cabaret, 1972

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Good Will Hunting, 1997

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 (HBO)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Love Actually, 2003 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Megamind, 2010

Misery, 1990

Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009

Mystic River, 2003

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird , 1985

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO)

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Unforgiven, 1992

Veronica Mars, 2014

You’ve Got Mail, 1998