Hello Batman, goodbye Harry Potter! HBO MAX will lose all eight Harry Potter movies on Aug. 25 as their licensing contract expires, but will add six Batman movies, including the 1989 Michael Keaton version and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.
The new Southern Gothic horror series Lovecraft Country makes its debut. The J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele-produced thriller arrives on August 14 on HBO and HBO Max.
Other strong HBO Max originals arriving in August include the documentary Class Action Park, Seth Rogen-starring comedy An American Pickle (Aug. 6), and the finales for I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Doom Patrol, and Perry Mason.
Check out all of this months HBO and HBO MAX arrivals
Released August TBA
Class Action Park, Documentary Premiere
Selena + Chef, Series Premiere
Released August 1
10,000 BC, 2008
All the President’s Men, 1976
Altered States, 1980
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1
Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)
Barefoot in the Park, 1967
Barkleys of Broadway, 1949
Batman (1989), 1989
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
The Bear, 1989 (HBO)
Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)
Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)
Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
The Candidate 1972
Carefree, 1938
The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)
Chariots of Fire, 1981
Contact, 1997
The Dark Knight 2008
The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Elf, 2003
The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)
The First Wives Club 1996
Flipper, 1996 (HBO)
Flying Down to Rio, 1933
Flying Leathernecks, 1951
Fool’s Gold, 2008
Fracture, 2007
The Fugitive, 1993
The Gay Divorcee, 1934
Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)
Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)
Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)
Hard to Kill, 1990
Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2
Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)
Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)
The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)
Hours, 2013 (HBO)
House of Wax, 2005
House Party, 1990
House Party 2, 1991
House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013
How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)
Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)
Interview with the Vampire, 1994
Jeremiah Johnson, 1972
Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951
Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)
Kung Fu Panda, 2008
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)
Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)
Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)
Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)
Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)
The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996
The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)
The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)
Love Field, 1992 (HBO)
Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)
Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)
The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)
Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)
Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)
Maverick, 1994
Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)
Murder at 1600, 1997
The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
My Blue Heaven, 1990
My Sister’s Keeper, 2009
Nell, 1994 (HBO)
New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
On Dangerous Ground, 1952
On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)
Phantom, 2013 (HBO)
Pi, 1998 (HBO)
Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)
Roberta, 1935
Romeo Must Die, 2000
Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)
Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)
Serendipity, 2001
Skyline, 2010 (HBO)
South Central, 1992
Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)
Steven Universe Movie (2019)
The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939
Striptease, 1996
Swing Time, 1936
They Live by Night, 1949
Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)
Three Days of the Condor, 1975
Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)
Top Hat, 1935
Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)
Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Without Limits, 1998
Yes Man, 2008
Released August 2
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Finale
Released August 3
HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories
Released August 4
Aldnoah.Zero
Inuyasha
Mob Psycho, Season 1
Promised Neverland, Season 1
Puella Magi Madoka Magica
The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Released August 6
An American Pickle, Film Premiere
Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale
Esme & Roy, Season 2B
On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)
Released August 7
Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)
Released August 8
Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)
Released August 9
Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)
Released August 11
Hard Knocks: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO)
Released August 12
Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)
Released August 13
Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere
Released August 14
Carmen Y Lola, 2020 (AKA Carmen & Lola), 2020 (HBO)
Released August 18
Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, 2020 (HBO)
Released August 16
Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)
Released August 18
Looney Tunes, Batch 3
Smurfs, Season 2
Released August 20
The Fungies, Season 1A
Singletown, Season 1
Released August 21
No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)
Released August 22
Queen & Slim, 2020 (HBO)
Released August 23
Mia’s Magic Playground
Released August 24
I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)
Released August 27
Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere
Released August 28
Seneca, 2019 (HBO)
Steven Universe Future, Season 6
Released August 29
The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)
LEAVING HBO MAX AUGUST 2020
Leaving August 25
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Leaving August 28
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut), 2005 (HBO)
Leaving August 31
42nd Street, 1933
A Perfect World, 1993
Adam’s Rib, 1949
Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO)
Cabaret, 1972
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Good Will Hunting, 1997
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 (HBO)
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
Love Actually, 2003 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
Megamind, 2010
Misery, 1990
Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009
Mystic River, 2003
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird , 1985
The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO)
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Unforgiven, 1992
Veronica Mars, 2014
You’ve Got Mail, 1998
THE LATEST
- Everything Coming To HBO and HBO MAX In August 2020, and What’s Leaving
- Iconic Photographer Mike Ruiz on Voting, Social Impak and Answers the Socialite Seven
- Lucas Till Details Suicidal Thoughts Due to Abusive MacGyver Showrunner Peter Lenkov
- Judging From His Last Twitter Rant, Kanye West Is Not Well
- Say Hello to Sonja Morgan’s $75,00 Facelift
- ‘Parent Trap’ Reunion, Christian Cowan, Khloe Kardashian, Lisa Vanderpump, ‘Tenet,’ August Alsina, Harry Styles and More: QUICKIES
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Yes, these are actual cakes. [OMG BLOG]
★ Alicia Silverstone reflects on #Clueless on 25th anniversary: “My favorite aspect of the film” is “what it means to gay boys.” [Towleroad]
★ Superman‘s cape could be yours! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Kanye West’s first campaign rally was a dumpster fire of a mess. [Curt and Frank]
★ Well done sir! [Kenneth in the 212]
★ The Comic-Con Vault: Kate Beckinsale and Scott Speedman. These were some looks alright. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ August Alsina put out a song with Rick Ross about Jada Pinkett Smith called “Entanglements.” [Celebitchy]
★ Say hello to Orlando Delgado! [Boy Culture]