Heather Morris’ New Tribute to Naya Rivera, Halsey, Kanye West, Bridget Everett, Chris Colfer, ‘Happy Endings’ and More: QUICKIES
Heather Morris’ New Tribute to Naya Rivera, Halsey, Kanye West, Bridget Everett, Chris Colfer, ‘Happy Endings’ and More: QUICKIES

July 21, 2020
Naya Rivera and Heather Morris

Naya Rivera‘s friend and Glee co-star Heather Morris is opening up about her grief following the actress’ untimely death earlier this month.

Morris, 33, along with other “Glee” stars, visited Lake Piru during the five-day search for Rivera’s body after she went missing following a boating excursion with her son, Josey, 4. Nearly one week after Rivera was confirmed dead of accidental drowning, Morris took to her Instagram to dance along to one of Rivera’s songs.

“Grieving looks very differently on everyone…but one things for certain: I’ve felt it’s hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you’re not honoring that person or you’re forgetting about them,” Morris captioned the video.

I want to share something very personal with you all… Grieving looks very differently on everyone…but one things for certain: I’ve felt it’s hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you’re not honoring that person or you’re forgetting about them. But @hubbell_woodshop reminded me that honoring someone can mean you’re enjoying your life FOR them… I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath.. I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support. That I just see you angels wrapping your wings around me 🙏🏻 So I’m celebrating 1Million today in a tribute to @nayarivera with her music and her voice that will forever be my favorite

Halsey on Kanye West: “No jokes right now… a manic episode isn’t a joke.” (Celebitchy)

■ Yes, your cat is sick of you. (OMG BLOG)

Bridget Everett, the force of nature from Patti Cake$ and Camping, is set to star in her own HBO comedy series Somebody Somewhere, which the network has just ordered to series. (Coming Soon)

Chris Colfer remember’s Naya Rivera in touching column. (Variety)

Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria and more celebrities have signed on to invest in a new National Women’s Soccer League team in Los Angeles. (Vanity Fair)

