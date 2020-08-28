Heidi Klum has been granted permission to travel with her kids to Germany after initially clashing with ex-husband Seal.

The couple, who share four children together, were married for almost a decade before splitting in 2014. They’d been successfully co-parenting, with a custody schedule in place.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic, the former supermodel filed an emergency appeal last week claiming the singer was preventing her from flying her kids to Germany with her where she needed to be to film Next Top Model.

Heidi said in the documents: “Henry’s [Seal] time with our children is sporadic at best.”

She said the emergency filing was a “desperate” plea as the kids were “frightened” to be away from her for too long. “I tried to work this out with Henry directly to no avail,” she said.

Seal later responded, saying Heidi had a “secret agenda.” “I believe Heidi’s (request) is a disguised attempt to move away with our children to Germany,” he wrote in court documents.

Now, it appears the famous exes have reached a new custody agreement, reports People, that will allow Heidi to travel with the kids to Germany.

Upon their return, Seal will, however, have “expanded time” with their children, and is allowed to travel to Germany at any time to see them.

Should the US shut down their borders amid the worsening pandemic, the AGT judge must “immediately make arrangements in an effort to return home with the children before the borders close.”