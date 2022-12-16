Henry Cavill set for Warhammer 40,000 series after Superman exit

Published by

Henry Cavill is set to star in Amazon’s ‘Warhammer 40,000‘ series following his Superman departure.

The 39-year-old actor announced on Wednesday (14.12.22) that he will not be returning as the Man of Steel on the big screen after DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran decided to take the superhero in a new direction but is now attached to star in the new series based on the miniature wargame.

Amazon is in final negotiations for the rights to the game, which is made by Games Workshop, after a competitive battle for the project.

No writers or showrunners are currently attached to the series, but Vertigo Entertainment are involved as executive producers.

‘Warhammer 40,000’ features intricate miniature figures that players can place and move around a model-constructed battlefield.

The game is set 40,000 years into the future where human civilisation is locked in a war with aliens and magical beings, with gods and demons figuring into a theological class system.

Henry is known to be a ‘Warhammer 40,000’ fan and paints figures but it is unclear if the show will be his next project until Amazon closes the deal.

The star confirmed the “sad news” of his Superman exit earlier this week after meeting with DC bosses Gunn and Safran, less than two months after announcing that he was set to return as the hero.

In a statement shared on Instagram, he said: “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.

“The changing of the guard is something that happens, I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build.

“I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”