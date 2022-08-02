How you doin’? Fans express concern over Wendy Williams after shocking viral TikTok clip

Published by

Radar Online

Fans of former television personality Wendy Williams have expressed their concern over her well-being following a worrisome viral video, Radar has learned.

TikTok user @djinkies shared a 14-second clip of Williams, 58, on Sunday after approaching the celebrity gossip guru on the street while she was being driven around.

Williams could be seen showing off the gaudy ring on her left hand as she was greeted.

“What you got to say for the camera?” the fan asked, to which she replied, “Uh, he’s out buying … getting stuff. I’m st- waiting for him to come back.” It’s unclear who she was with at the time.

During the exchange, she appeared to stumble over her words and looked wide-eyed.

Several commenters sent Williams their support amid the video making its rounds.

“Poor wendy we miss you,” one wrote. “I hope she can get better.”

Another echoed, “Respect for putting the camera down when you felt what was up.”

Back in February, it was revealed that Williams would not be returning to host her talk show this season, having taken a hiatus to deal with health issues. Since then, curtains have closed on The Wendy Williams Show entirely.

RadarOnline.com confirmed that she returned to the set only to grab her famous purple couch and some of her favorite wigs.

The final episode premiered in June without its eponymous host.

Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, later slammed the show’s production company for not properly honoring her.

“I feel like it is a travesty on the part of Debmar-Mercury to have such an unceremonious departure without Wendy being involved,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

“It is the first time in the history of talk shows for this to be done, especially for a show that has been on for more than 10 years,” he added about her TV reign. “There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy couldn’t happen.”

As she forges a new career path in the podcast world, RadarOnline.com can confirm the former television host is now being managed by Will Selby, the celebrity jeweler she was romantically linked to in 2020 after finalizing her divorce from Hunter.