Actor Hugh Jackman took part in a new push-up charity challenge and watching the video, you can definitely tell that he is in fantastic shape.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Jackman, 51, pushes through his intensive workout of 25 push-ups for the Gotcha4Life Foundation.

Hugh Jackman performs at “The Nearness Of You Concert” in Honor of Michael Brecker at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Gotcha4Life aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and fitness regimen in order to maintain good mental health.

“I nominate myself!” Jackman captioned the video. “Gotcha4Life is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to mental fitness the world over. #25pushupchallenge.”

I’m guessing that Hugh is keeping in shape for his upcoming Broadway musical, Music Man, whose opening was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Producers Scott Rudin, Barry Diller and David Geffen on Wednesday confirmed that their large-scale revival of Meredith Willson‘s The Music Man, which will star Jackman alongside another returning Broadway treasure, Sutton Foster, is now scheduled to begin previews April 7, 2021, at the Winter Garden Theatre. Official opening night has been set for May 20.

Hugh Jackman arrives at the Bambi Awards 2017 at Stage Theater on November 16, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Getty Images

While Jackman is busy getting ready for Broadway, he hasn’t forgotten about his movie career. He is said to be in the running to play iconic Ferrari chief Enzo Ferrari in an upcoming movie about the Italian’s life, due to start filming next spring.

The film, tentatively titled simply Enzo Ferrari and set to be helmed by Ali and Heat director Michael Mann, will reportedly center around Ferrari in 1957, a tumultuous year which saw the Italian company skating financial disaster, while its founder came under attack from the Vatican after a horrendous crash involving one of his cars at that year’s Mille Miglia road race.

Hugh Jackman attends the “Missing Link” New York Premiere at Regal Cinema Battery Park on April 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

It was also the year after Ferrari had lost his son, Dino, to muscular dystrophy at the age of 24.

