Hugh Jackman supports gender neutral awards

December 20, 2022
Hugh Jackman is a “big fan” of gender neutral acting awards.

The 54-year-old star has revealed that he would support an overhaul of awards ceremonies, arguing that gendered acting categories should be scrapped.

Hugh – who has been nominated for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture gong at the Golden Globes for his performance in ‘The Son’ – said: “That would be a really positive step.

“I don’t understand why it’s split into just two genders when we all know it’s a much bigger spectrum.”

Hugh acknowledges that an overhaul would reduce his chances of personal success. However, the Hollywood star ultimately believes that a change is needed.

He told the BBC: “Whatever the mix is, we should maybe just break down any of those categories that end up being divisive and unnecessary.”

Hugh is one of the world’s most in-demand actors – but he previously admitted that he actually wanted to be a “chef on a plane” when he was growing up.

The movie star explained that his first-ever flight really captured his imagination.

He shared on Instagram: “If anyone asked me from that point on, for an embarrassing three or four years, what I wanted to be when I grew up, I would say a chef on a plane.”

The ‘Greatest Showman’ star also recalled the moment he first set eyes on an aeroplane meal at the age of “nine or ten”.

He said: “We were sitting there, it was a three-hour flight, and all of a sudden I see this trolley coming in and I smelled food.

“I’m like, ‘Food? It smells good, what is that?’ They’re like, ‘Well we’re getting lunch’. And I said, ‘What do you mean lunch?’ They said, ‘They give you lunch!’ I said, ‘On the plane?! They give us lunch?’

“And I saw this trolley come down and out comes this food. I’m like, ‘There’s a chef up there cooking food?'”

