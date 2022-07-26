‘I feel like he’s trying to kill me’: Britney Spears leaks disturbing 2019 text messages she sent her mom Lynne from inside psych ward

Published by

Radar Online

Britney Spears revealed she feared for her life while leaking jaw-dropping text messages that she sent her mom, Lynne, from inside a psych ward back in 2019.

The Circus hitmaker, 40, claimed she got “no response” from Lynne after sharing her concerns.

“He was saying he wants to UP the seraquil [sic] and I’m like whoaaaaaaa horsey go f–k yourslwf [sic],” she vented in the convo, seemingly referring to Seroquel, which is medication doctors prescribe to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression.

“Seraquil I thought was a sleep aid but it’s for bipolar and is WAAAAAY Stronger than lithium,” Britney continued in her now-deleted post. “I literally feel alll the sick medicine in my stomach.”

“I feel like he’s trying to kill me,” Britney told her mom. “I swear to god I do.”

The Grammy winner said Lynne went MIA until she was released. Then, she allegedly received a message, reading, “You should have let me visit you and give you a hug.”

Britney also shared a text message thread saved under the name Jansen, whom she described as a “friend from home.”

“She was supposed to help me get a new lawyer … I never heard back from her,” the singer wrote, sharing how she felt alone while stuck in a facility against her will.

Jansen Fitzgerald has since spoken out, claiming on Monday that she replied to her “dear friend” Britney and always felt “some of my messages were deleted.”

Lynne reposted the screengrab and wrote to her daughter, “I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!”

In the now-deleted post going viral, Britney also exposed never-before-seen texts that she allegedly sent to her court-appointed attorney, Sam Ingham, calling him “the lawyer I didn’t get to pick.”

“I want to talk about going to court when this is done and getting my medical rights,” she wrote, mentioning her now-husband, Sam Asghari, and eagerness to end her conservatorship.

“My boyfriend [has] the right to spend the night with me … how can I leave early … the plan I [gave] u for last month of what the fuck these f—ing people want from me.”

Britney concluded her post with a statement about her estranged sister, Jamie Lynn, alleging that she was iced out at the time.

“P.S. My sister’s text after not texting for three days was ‘They’re not gonna let you go so why are you fighting it?'” the singer claimed.