‘I quit’: Shia LaBeouf slams Olivia Wilde’s FALSE ‘narrative’ that she fired him, calls it ‘attractive clickbait’

Published by

Radar Online

Shia LaBeouf sent an impassioned letter to Olivia Wilde after claiming she fired him from her film Don’t Worry Darling, stating that he quit and would appreciate it if she stopped pushing a false “narrative.”

Radar can confirm the former Disney channel star, 36, responded to her interview with Variety, going as far as to provide receipts of the director allegedly pleading with him to stay on the cast.

Snorlax / MEGA

The publication reported that he offered up screenshots of his conversations with Wilde, 38, in which they talked about his departure from the thriller/mystery movie.

LaBeouf also shared a video that Wilde allegedly sent him on August 19, 2020, two days after he allegedly quit.

In the clip, Wilde could allegedly be heard saying she is “not ready to give up on this yet” despite tensions with co-star Florence Pugh.

During her original interview with Variety, Wilde said she gave the Transformers alum the boot due to not meshing well together professionally although she still spoke of LaBeouf very highly.

“I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work. His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions,” she shared.

After hearing of her remarks, LaBeouf fired off an email to the publication, in which he addressed Wilde.

RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

He not only mentioned his tumultuous relationship with singer FKA Twigs, who accused the Even Stevens alum of “sexual battery” in a lawsuit (which he has denied) but also discussed his family life with daughter Isabel, whom he shares with Mia Goth.

LaBeouf said he was greatly honored by most of Wilde’s words.

“I am a little confused about the narrative that I was fired, however,” he wrote. “You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors & I couldn’t find time to rehearse.”

“I know that you are beginning your press run for DWD and that the news of my firing is attractive clickbait,” he continued. “But, speaking of my daughter, I often think about the news articles she will read when she is literate.”

“My failings with Twigs are fundamental and real,” LaBeouf said, pointing out the situation with Wilde’s directorial project and his “firing” would never have “a court date with which to deal with the facts.”

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

“If lies are repeated enough in the public they become truth,” the Los Angeles native went on. “And so, it makes it that much harder for me to crawl out of the hole I have dug with my behaviors, to be able to provide for my family.”

LaBeouf pleaded with Wilde to “correct the narrative as best you can” while wishing her film the utmost success.