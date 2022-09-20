‘I used poor judgment’: Adam Levine admits to talking to Instagram model Sumner Stroh, denies affair

Published by

Maroon 5 crooner Adam Levine has come out swinging against accusations he physically cheated on his wife Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 43-year-old singer broke his silence after Instagram model Sumner Stroh came forward accusing him of having an affair.

The singer said that he “used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed a line during a regrettable period of my life.”

“In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he said without explaining what “inappropriate” things he did.

Adam appeared to think his marriage to Behati was solid despite his misdeeds. He added, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Sumner came forward with a bombshell TikTok only days after Behati announced she was pregnant with Adam’s third child.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 23-year-old Sumner claimed to have had an affair with Adam. She said, “At the time, I was young, and quite frankly, I feel exploited.” She claimed, “I was definitely very easily manipulated.” The alleged affair took place “last year” when she graduated from college, sources told Page Six.

“I’m just gonna rip the Band-Aid off,” Sumner said in her TikTok video before adding, “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret supermodel.”

Sumner came forward after one of her family members tried to hawk the details of her relationship with Adam to the press — not RadarOnline.com. A source told us that it was a family member who originally tried to blow the whistle and “wanted to get paid.”