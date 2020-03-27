Idris Elba Gives an Update on His Health

Idris Elba says that he’s is feeling fine after becoming one of the first high-profile personalities to contract coronavirus.
The actor took to social media to give a health update, indicating that he and his wife, Sabrina, are two weeks into their quarantines and itching to go home to London. He also said he and Sabrina, who also tested positive for Covid-19, might be “immune” to the disease for a while.
“Hoping everyone is coping with this [email protected]@!! Currently still quarantine..,” he wrote on Twitter. “Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this.”
Shortly after Idris Elba was diagnosed with coronavirus, the actor immediately urged people to stop spreading the dangerous and unfounded rumor that Black people can’t get the coronavirus.
In a fiery new social media message, Idris Elba has lashed out at conspiracy theorists that say celebrities like himself are being paid to pretend they have the coronavirus. In Elba’s latest Instagram Live video, he stresses that tests should be available for everyone, not just celebrities, but he’s also pushing back at “test-shaming.” The actor also fired back at recent Internet suggestions that he’s being paid to pretend he tested positive:
“Test-shaming is, like, counterproductive. I don’t see what people get out of that. And also, like, this idea that someone like myself is gunna be paid to say I’ve got coronavirus — that’s absolute bullshit, such stupidness.”
“It’s the quickest way to get people sick because there’s no benefit to me and [Elba’s wife] Sabrina sitting here saying we’ve got it if we ain’t got it. I don’t even understand the logic of that.”
