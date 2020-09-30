In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Jeremy Pope is bringing it, Eric Decker knows that reading is fundamental, Ed Westwick knows how to squint, and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Grant Gustin
Lil Nas X
Nico Tortorella
Ed Westwick
Peter Facinelli
Jorge Blanco
Jeremiah Brent
Tom Felton
Zachary Quinto
Rome Flynn
Eric Decker
Jeremy Pope
FROM OUR PARTNERS
See Original | Powered by elink
THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE
- Insta Snaps, Man Candy, Photos, Jeremy Pope, Eric Decker, Ed Westwick
- Newly Mustached Armie Hammer Says Divorce from Wife Truly Seismic
- Usher Is a Father Again, Kylie Jenner Bikinis for Your Vote, Hugh Jackman’s Wife Over All the Gay Rumors and More
- Demi Lovato Drops ‘Still Have Me’ Post Break Up Ballad — LISTEN
- ‘Superman of Fitness’ Anthony Catanzaro Wants to Make Your 2021 Better with a Gorgeous New Calendar
- Did Kelly Clarkson Respond to Lawsuit By Father-In Law’s Company With a Matrix Gif?
Tags