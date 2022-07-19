Intruder arrested at Drake’s new L.A. pad, 23-year-old man claims rapper is his father

Published by

Radar Online

An intruder was arrested after lurking outside Drake‘s home. Radar has learned the 23-year-old man told cops that Drake, 35, is his father.

The scary incident went down on Friday at the One Dance rapper’s Beverly Hills-adjacent mansion. He bought the home for a whopping $75 million from singer Robbie Williams just a few months ago.

Drake wasn’t home at the time but an employee called authorities when they noticed the man poking around outside the pool house. When police arrived, the man told law enforcement the rapper was his daddy and he was simply waiting for him to come home.

The man was taken into custody for misdemeanor trespassing. He never made it into Drake’s home, reported TMZ.

The God’s Plan rapper has been in Sweden and allegedly dodging his legal woes. Social media went wild with a report that Drake was arrested at a nightclub in Stockholm; however, an insider denied the claim to RadarOnline.com.

“How Canadians be pulling up in Sweden if they don’t free Drake,” one fan reacted. “Joe Biden coming in to free Drake to boost his approval rating,” shared another. “Free drake don’t even sound real to say out loud like wtf is goin on inna world rn,” added a third.

Drake later appeared to troll the world when he posted a document outlining a detainee’s rights in the European country.

“Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained,” the paper read. It also detailed what happens to someone who is “not a Swedish citizen” when they are arrested in the country.

“I wanna see Ibiza Chubbs fam…” Drake captioned the post, which also included a video of his friend, Chubbs, dancing.

“No truth to any arrest rumors,” an insider told RadarOnline.com on Thursday.

This wasn’t Drake’s first intruder either. He was forced to move out of his home after being granted a restraining order from alleged stalker who refused to leave the rapper alone.

Drake bought the $75 million mansion to start over and feel safe. It looks like that is no longer the case.