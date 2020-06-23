The It Gets Better Project, a leading LGBTQ+ nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ youth, is presenting a virtual Pride celebration, called “It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience.”

The event will stream from the organization’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitch on June 24th – June 26th from 2:00 PM PT – 7:00 PM PT and will honor the history of Pride month while showcasing what can be accomplished when a diverse group of community members ban together to move progress forward.

LGBTQ+ leaders from the digital space join co-hosts Peppermint and Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi for this one-of-a-kind celebration. From performances and tutorials to Q&A’s and so much more, the three-day event includes exclusive live and pre-taped content with plenty of opportunities for fans to engage with their favorite stars.

The event will celebrate the continued progress toward equality for the global LGBTQ+ community while promoting and securing funds to sustain the life-affirming services the It Gets Better Project provides young LGBTQ+ people exploring their sexual orientation and gender identity.

Among the performers taking part in the event include Drag Race alums Crystal Methyd and Jujubee, singers Rebecca Black and Ella Henderson, a design segment with My Lottery Dream Home host David Bromstad a fitness experience with Caleb Marshall (The Fitness Marshall); tutorials by Louie Castro and Benji Krol; and special appearances by Alyson Stoner, The Aces, Nick Lehmann, The Angelinos and Rob Anderson. Best of all, the vent features a special DJ set from the iconic Melanie C (formerly of the Spice Girls, always of my heart.)

In a statement, Peppermint noted that, “This year Pride looks different. Partnering with the It Gets Better Project for A Digital Pride Experience is an opportunity to share my story and encourage positive change during this historic time. Our community has a long history of resilience in the face of discrimination,” adding, “At the very least, this moment is an opportunity to pass that tradition on to the younger generation.”

Scott and Mitch added that, “We’re thrilled to be a part of the It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience. We love the sense of unity the organization inspires, and we hope to empower queer souls that may need a little encouragement. Very excited to be a part of this safe, loving, and accepting queer space!”

For more information, visit www.itgetsbetter.org. Join the conversation on social media with #ClickIntoPride and be sure to follow the It Gets Better Project on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

