‘It’s serious between them’: Johnny Depp dating his lawyer Joelle Rich Months after Amber Heard court victory

Johnny Depp and his lawyer Joelle Rich are in a serious romance only months after his bitter court battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, RadarOnline.comhas learned.

Sources close to the 59-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star revealed Depp and Rich’s relationship is “serious” and “the real deal.”

Another source told Us Weekly, “Their chemistry is off the charts.”

Rich worked on Depp’s U.K. libel suit against the tabloid The Sun. However, she did not have a role on his legal team in the case against Heard.

Insiders close to Depp revealed that while she didn’t perform legal work on the Heard lawsuit, she was present in the Virginia courtroom to show Depp her support.

“There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal,” the source added.

Depp and Rich reportedly “discreetly” met in hotels in the start of their romance.

Rich stood by Depp’s side throughout the U.K. trial and even spoke out after he lost the case.

After the verdict, Rich said she “seriously questioned” the UK court’s decision and that her client looked forward to “presenting the complete, irrefutable evidence of the truth in the U.S. libel case against Ms. Heard where she will have to provide full disclosure”.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Depp ended up winning the libel case against Heard in the states. A jury heard testimony from Heard and Depp — along with their witnesses — for weeks before reaching their decision.

Depp was awarded $10 million from his ex after he accused her of fabricating abuse allegations.

He took particular issue with an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post where she discussed being the victim of sexual violence.

During the trial, Heard told the jury about a time when Depp was on a bender and allegedly sexually assaulted her with a vodka bottle. Depp denied the claim and said the incident never happened.

Heard stood by her story and testified that Depp had abused her multiple times throughout their marriage. The Aquaman actress has filed to appeal the judgment.