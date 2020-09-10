Jacob Elordi and Those Kaia Gerber Dating Rumors

Are Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber dating? All the evidence points to yes.

People magazine reports that the rumored couple was holding hands and looked like a couple while strolling down the street in Soho earlier this week.

“Their fingers were interlocked, and they seemed very comfortable together,” the onlooker shares. “At one point they weren’t holding hands and Kaia grabbed his and they went on their merry way. They looked happy.”

Model Kaia Jordan Gerber walks the runway during the Prada Resort 2020 Collection on May 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

On Wednesday (September 09, 2020), the model and actor were photographed together wearing workout clothes and matching black face masks.

Last week the two were spotted dining out at Nobu in Malibu, CA.

The 19-year-old model and the 23-year-old Kissing Booth 2 star arrived at the restaurant at 9 p.m. and left two hours later.

Jacob Elordi attends PUMA x Balmain created with Cara Delevingne LA Launch Event at Milk Studios on November 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for PUMA)

Kaia kept it casual in a black top, jeans and boots, as she carried her dog while wearing a mask. Meanwhile, Elordi also wore a mask and sported a Bug’s Bunny T-shirt, jeans and sneakers.

According to an eyewitness, the two left together in Elordi’s Range Rover and went to her home.

Just last night in New York City, they were spotted out to together again.

Elordi recently took to Instagram to remind fans that amidst his burgeoning celebrity status, he is still human.

He wrote:

“A picture of myself and my mother and father sharing a video call. We communicate like this because I’m really far from home and I don’t get to see them too often. They live in a space of constant anxiety when I am away from them, as do I in the reverse. This is a reminder that I am a human being.”

“If you find it difficult to make your way through the day, I get it, life is heavy. I implore you when you feel like this is to try a little kindness, pay it forward and I promise it will find it’s [sic] way back to you. I hope it helps you as I find it helps me. Always in love, J.”