The Daily Mail on Sunday (June 07, 2020) can reportedly confirm rumors that the notorious womanizer spy is father to a five-year-old daughter in the forthcoming film No Time To Die. 007 Daddy?

Bond, played by Daniel Craig, is a doting dad to Mathilde, his daughter with love interest Dr. Madeleine Swann, played by French actress Lea Seydoux.

Though confirmed story details for No Time to Die are scarce, a selection of call sheets apparently used on the film were recently put up for sale on eBay and, if they are legitimate, they reveal a number of significant details about the film.

Actor Daniel Craig attends The Museum of Modern Art Screening of Casino Royale at MOMA on March 03, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for The Museum of Modern Art )

The news started doing the rounds when last week the call sheets of the film, 25th of the official series, went up for sale on eBay. The sheets describe a sequence in southern Italy that was filmed last September. It featured Seydoux with Lashana Lynch’s Nomi, who will be the first black female agent, and the girl Mathilde, essayed by five-year-old child actor Lisa-Dorah Sonne.

“Scene #235”, as the schedule is called, details where “Nomi pilots Madeleine and Mathilde to safety with the island in the background”, reports the website.

“Yes, it’s true. Bond is a dad. Daniel wanted to make this Bond film the most surprising and entertaining yet,” said a source.

“Daniel is older and his Bond is maturing and looking at life through the prism of fatherhood. But there’s a lot more to it than that,” the source added, according to the website.

Actor Daniel Craig attends the “Bond 25” Film Launch at Ian Fleming’s Home “GoldenEye”, on April 25, 2019 in Montego Bay, Jamaica. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

The insider said making Bond a dad had “opened up a whole avenue of powerful moments – and jokes”, adding: “It’s the one thing fans would never expect”.

“Bond has always managed to charm his way into the hearts and beds of hundreds of beautiful women, seemingly without any consequences. Making him a father opens up a whole new world in terms of drama and story development,” said the source, according to dailymail.co.uk.

Sources also revealed that new movie will see Bond saving humanity from a biological pandemic.

“It’s not quite Covid-19, but it’s similar and it is very timely,” said the source.

