Jason Derulo Celebrated the Fourth of July Shirtless and Onstage

Jason Derulo Performs At Wawa Welcome America
Jason Derulo performs live at The Met Philadelphia on July 04, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Welcome America, Inc.)

The normally modest (just kidding) Jason Derulo celebrated America’s birthday in a special concert capping off the 2020 Wawa Welcome America festival.

The concert, which took place without an audience for physical distancing, was performed at The Met Philadelphia in North Philadelphia featured himself and the Tony and Grammy award-winning Cynthia Erivo.

Derulo hit the stage with six back up dancers who did not maintain proper social distancing.

Jason Derulo performs live at The Met Philadelphia on July 04, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Welcome America, Inc.)

Jason performed his hit “Savage Love,” which also features Jawsh 685. The song is proving to be a big hit overseas, as it is currently topping the UK and Australia music charts.

The song is at number 43 on its second week on the Billboard 100 chart.

