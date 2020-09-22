Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are currently expecting their first child together after being married for over one year now.

If there was ever a doubt that Vanderpump Rules was coming back and Jax Taylor was going to be returning, here is your confirmation.

The soon-to-be parents shared the happy news via Instagram on Monday, September 21. Posting photos of her and Jax cradling her growing baby bump while sitting on a staircase decorated with pumpkins, the expectant mom wrote in the caption, “Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon.”

Jax also took to his own social media account to announce the pregnancy and share similar pictures. The couple smiled brightly as they held up several sonograms. The soon-to-be father expressed his excitement over the baby’s impending arrival as writing, “Sooooo,……..I am gonna be Dad.”

The couple revealed to People their baby is due in April 2021. “We had been trying for around five months and we just can’t wait to grow our family. I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps… we were ready to go!” says the mom-to-be, who is currently 11 weeks into her pregnancy.

She also shared about how she found out she was pregnant, “I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more.”