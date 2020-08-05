Socialite Life
Jaymes Vaughan & Jonathan Bennett, Steve Grand, Jason Derulo and More Insta Snaps
Jaymes Vaughan & Jonathan Bennett, Steve Grand, Jason Derulo and More Insta Snaps

August 5, 2020
Photo via Jaymes Vaughan/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Hiking it with Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett, Steve Grand and his undies, Jason Derulo leans in and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Joe Manganiello

Sam Asghari

Antoni

house shopping w 🦮

Steve Grand

David Archuleta

A little glimpse into how exercise has helped me stay not just physically, but mentally healthy (especially during pandemic life, where Cory and I would meet at the park). I have a hard time committing to things so it’s been important to have an accountability partner in working out with @cory_grant_adams80. When I’m traveling on the road, I find accountability from friends, band members, or even YouTube videos that keep me focused and on a routine. I’m not perfect with it, but the effort to improve and discipline myself has paid off and I feel much better for it! What ways can you get on a routine and find accountability? If you’ve already found ways share what has helped you!⁣ ⁣ 🎥: @joshflintstone

Joey Graceffa

Jacob Artist

lmk you registered to vote

Trevor Donovan

Rome Flynn

papi chulo ✨🤴🏾 👑 @barber_matt

Gordon Winarick

Jason Derulo

Did somebody, did somebody break your heart?

Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett

