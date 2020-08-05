Jaymes Vaughan & Jonathan Bennett, Steve Grand, Jason Derulo and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Hiking it with Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett, Steve Grand and his undies, Jason Derulo leans in and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Joe Manganiello
Sam Asghari
Antoni
Steve Grand
David Archuleta
Joey Graceffa
Jacob Artist
Trevor Donovan
Rome Flynn
Gordon Winarick
Jason Derulo
Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett
CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES
🏳️🌈 Ex-Staffer Claims Ellen DeGeneres Knew of Abuses and Was a Participant
🏳️🌈 Paul Sturm: Male Model Spotlight
🏳️🌈 Kevin McHale Accidentally Gave Boyfriend Austin McKenzie Salmonella
🏳️🌈 Singer Will Young’s Twin Brother Dies at Age 41
🏳️🌈 Caitlyn Jenner Calls Kanye West a ‘Good Friend’ and ‘Kind’
🏳️🌈 Homophobic Trump Appointee Merritt Corrigan Fired After Series of Anti-Gay Tweets
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ OMG, he’s naked: Jonah Quast goes frontal in short Jona. NSFW. [OMG BLOG]
★ Donald Trump may not know how to pronounce Yosemite. [Towleroad]
★ Shia LaBeouf shows his political choice while getting juice. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ One of Sweden’s biggest pop stars, 33-year-old Darin, came out in a recent Instagram post. [Curt and Frank]
★ School’s are doomed. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Happy 20th birthday to Coyote Ugly! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ The name of Prince Harry and Meghan’s rescue Labrador has been revealed! [Celebitchy]
★ Donald Trump continues to wish poor Ghislaine Maxwell well. [Boy Culture]