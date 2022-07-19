Jen Garner escapes to Lake Tahoe after ex-husband Ben Affleck elopes with Jennifer Lopez

Published by

Radar Online

Jen Garner got the hell out of Dodge after Ben Affleck eloped with Jennifer Lopez. Radar has learned the 50-year-old actress has been enjoying the outdoors, escaping to Lake Tahoe in the wake of her ex-husband’s surprise Vegas wedding.

Garner appeared unfazed that Affleck has moved on, taking to her social media to flaunt her trip. Soaking up the sunshine, the mom of three was seen wearing a smile and a helmet with the crystal blue lake behind her.

Tagging herself in the picturesque California destination, Garner looked like her ex’s new marriage was the furthest thing on her mind.

Mega

Removing herself from the headlines, Garner seemed light as a feather on her solo adventure. The 13 Going On 30 actress was married to Affleck from 2005-2018.

They share three children —Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and car crasher Samuel, 10.

As RadarOnline.com reported, J Lo flew her glam squad and manager, Benny Medina, to Sin City to watch her swap “I dos” with Affleck on Saturday.

The bride kept it low-key, wearing an old dress from one of her movies. Affleck’s white suit jacket came from his closet.

ON THE JLO NEWSLETTER

J Lo and Affleck were first set to walk down the aisle in 2003 but famously called off the wedding days before the ceremony. This time, the couple kept their wedding low-key and out of the public eye.

She announced the news on her website, sharing the first behind-the-scene photos.

While the wedding was small — RadarOnline.com was told that J Lo’s manager, “her mom, her kids, and yes, her hair and makeup team” were all in attendance.

Our insider said it was no surprise that her glam squad was there, but her manager’s presence may not have been pure.

“Some would agree that Benny Medina is family, others say he created Jlo and is protecting his biggest asset,” the source said.

The intimate wedding went off without a hitch, with J Lo revealing the news on her blog.

“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” J Lo wrote.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she continued.

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more,” JLo said. “Best night of our lives,” she added.

J Lo also took his last name. She signed her message, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”