Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth React to Jessica Alba’s ‘90210’ No Eye Contact Set Claims

Jennie Garth has no recollection of instructing Jessica Alba not to look at her on the set of TV hit Beverly Hills, 90210.

Alba made the claim she was told not to look at her co-stars as a young actress during her two episodes on the show and Garth is upset to think that anyone coming to the set was made to feel inadequate.

“I had all the scenes with her,” Garth recalls in a trailer for podcast 90210OMG! “If anybody didn’t want to have their eyes looked into, it would’ve been me, but I don’t remember ’cause I have the world’s worst memory.”

Her former castmate, Tori Spelling, who co-hosts the podcast with Garth, suggests maybe guest stars were handed a memo that the regulars knew nothing about, laughing, “We just thought guest stars didn’t like us? They never looked at us! We don’t know why. We were so nice.”

But Garth has nothing but high praise for Alba, who played a pregnant teen on 90210.

“From the vague memories I have of working with her, I only remember her being super talented. She was very young, and she was really sweet,” she says. “It does not surprise me that she’s gone on to be so successful.”

“I was a little horrified when I saw that clip… because her (Alba) baby wipes are my favorite…,” Tori adds. “I wipe my child’s ass with her baby wipes every single day. I’m so upset right now.”

Alba made headlines last week, when she recalled her time on the ’90s TV series during an appearance on web series Hot Ones.

“I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them,” she claimed. “It was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set’.”

9021OMG premieres November 9.

