Jennifer Aniston has urged the public to wear face masks, revealing that her friend with no underlying health conditions has been hospitalized with coronavirus.

The actress and her Friends castmate Courteney Cox shared a video of themselves wearing masks for a get together on Instagram on Friday, July 17, and now Jen is getting really serious about the ongoing COVID crisis.

“This is our friend Kevin,” she captioned the Instagram shot of an unconscious man, lying on a hospital bed, hooked up to IVs and cables.

“Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. We can’t be so naive to think we can outrun this… if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.”

“Just think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus,” Aniston added. “Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid effects (sic) all ages. PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers.”

She had previously opened up about the importance of face masks on her Instagram page, writing: “I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough.”