Jennifer Aniston & Morning Show costar Jon Hamm sizzle in comical new ad after debunked romance rumors

Published by

OK Magazine

Contrary to popular rumors, actress Jennifer Aniston is not falling for her Morning Show costar Jon Hamm — but her cardigan sure is!

Earlier this week, the Friends alum showed off slender shoulders in a new advertisement for Vital Proteins protein bars alongside the Mad Men icon, her sweater slipping down as she handed out samples of the brand’s new products to passerbys in a branded booth.

“Vital Proteins bars, they just came out!” the sitcom staple can be heard saying in the video, shared with her 41 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, December 7. “We’ve got coffee, we’ve got peanut butter and chocolate and we’ve got coconut.”

@jenniferaniston/instagram

Aniston’s saleswoman tactics were a rousing success — fans quickly snapped up the free snack samples so quickly, there were no protein bars left when Hamm, who appears in the Apple TV+ series alongside the actress, swung by the booth asking for a taste.

NAP BREAKS, MAKEUP MISHAPS & MORE: JENNIFER ANISTON SHARES BEHIND-THE-SCENES PHOTOS FROM ‘THE MORNING SHOW’ SEASON 3

While the actor may have been out of luck, Aniston did have a treat for the star — a coffee additive.

@jenniferaniston/instagram

“I’m sorry, but you know what?” she asked Hamm before pulling a blue packet from the box. “Want some collagen powder? You can put this in your coffee?”

“Is it free?” he replied.

“Yeah!” Aniston quipped, the Keeping Up with the Joneses lead snapping the product from her hands before running off.

mega

The pair’s hilarious ad spot comes after rumors claiming the costars were cozying up dominated headlines, a sentiment Hamm, who has been dating Mad Men actress Anna Osceola since 2020, seemingly put to rest in September, reiterating that he was “very much” in love with the small screen star.

JON HAMM, RIHANNA & MORE! ALL OF THE HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO CANNOT GET ENOUGH OF ‘THE REAL HOUSEWIVES’: PHOTOS

Hamm told Howard Stern their solid romance had become “even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, you know, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness.”