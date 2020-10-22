Socialite Life
Now Reading
Jennifer Lawrence ‘Was a Little Republican’ Growing Up But Trump Changed All That
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Jennifer Lawrence ‘Was a Little Republican’ Growing Up But Trump Changed All That

by
October 22, 2020
Jennifer Lawrence "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay- Part 2" New York Premiere
Getty Images
https://www.instagram.com/p/CGDafGlJA79/

Jennifer Lawrence has become quite politically active over the years, especially after Donald Trump was elected as the president of the United States in 2016.

And with the presidential polls just around the corner, the Hunger Games actor is leaving no stone unturned to make sure the controversial figure does not head back to the White House.

In spite of her growing up in a Republican household, Lawrence witnessed her political views take a 360 degree turn following Trump’s election.

“My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican,” revealed the Academy Award winner in an interview on the Absolutely Not podcast.

She went on say that even though she could identify “the fiscal benefits of the Republican policies,” she also “could also see the social issues weren’t in line with my views.”

“When Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything. This is an impeached president whose broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand,” she said.

“I don’t want to support a president who supports white supremacists,” she added.

See Also
Henry Cavill
Henry Cavill Is Not Done Playing Superman, Wants to Play Superman for Years

As part of V Magazine‘s Thought Leaders issue, Lawrence endorsed Biden and Harris, noting Biden’s selflessness and his concern for the safety of the American people as important factors in her decision.

“I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America,” she told V. “He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.”

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Noah Cyrus’ Nearly Naked CMT Music Awards Outfit Was Something and More Quickies

Jennifer Lawrence ‘Was a Little Republican’ Growing Up But Trump Changed All That

Chris Pratt’s Avengers Castmates Request You Not Cancel Him

Kristen Stewart’s Happiest Season to Skip Theaters For Hulu Debut and More Quickies

The Trailer for Netflix’s Shawn Mendes In Wonder Doc Features a Shower Scene — WATCH

Stephen Colbert Reduced to Tears During Dolly Parton A Cappella Performance — WATCH

The First Trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s Finale Role is Here: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — WATCH

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X