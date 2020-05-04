Jennifer Lopez Teaches Shakira the Booty Shake in Newly Released Super Bowl Rehearsal Video — WATCH

The halftime show of Super Bowl LIV 2020 is considered to be one of the best halftime shows ever done. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the stadium by storm in an elaborate and thoroughly enjoyable performance.

It looks like even JLo is missing the stage. The superstar took to her Instagram account recently to share some never seen before clips from their heavy-duty rehearsal time for the 2020 Super Bowl.

She wrote, “I can’t believe it’s already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show (sic)!”

In the clips, JLo can be seen giving it her all as she practices on the pole with her dancers. Her co-performer Shakira also features in the videos to bring the stage to an explosive end.

“So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira,” added the actor.

In another clip, the ‘On the floor’ singer can be seen exchanging tips with the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer on how to jiggle the hips. Jennifer says, “I do it with my knees, I shake my knees,” before adding that her mother taught her the trick when she was 4 years old.

Watch the video of their complete Halftime show below.

From Our Partners

★ OMG, Quote of the Day: Malin Ackerman on Why WATCHMEN Was a Turning Point for Her [OMG Blog]

★ Queer as Folk Cast Reunites Virtually to Benefit LGBT Centers Amid Pandemic: WATCH LIVE [Towleroad]

★ Ellen & Portia Selling Montecito Masterpiece [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Outlander Recap: The Ballad of the Bullet [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Natasha Gregson Wagner Still Doesn’t Believe Her Father Killed Her Mother [Celebitchy]

★ Song of the Day: “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Wake Up!: Madonna‘s BEDTIME STORIES Is #1 [Boy Culture]