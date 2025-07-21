Jennifer Love Hewitt has not spoken to Sarah Michelle Gellar since she was 18

Jennifer Love Hewitt has finally spilled the tea on her alleged decades-long feud with Sarah Michelle Gellar, and spoiler alert: there isn’t one! The plot twist? They haven’t actually spoken since their orginal I Know What You Did Last Summer days back in 1997.

In a candid chat with Vulture, Hewitt, now 46, brushed off the internet drama surrounding her supposed beef with Gellar, 48. Talk about a ghost story – these two haven’t crossed paths since Hewitt was rocking her teenage years when their slasher hit first terrorized audiences.

“I honestly don’t even know what that was or how that all came to be,” Hewitt said about the rumored tension, probably wondering why the internet loves drama more than a teen horror movie.

“I just think people don’t want the narrative to be easy,” she mused. “Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other?”

Jennifer Love Hewitt attends The Paley Center for Media’s 2019 PaleyFest LA CBS’s FOX’s 9-1-1 Season 2 at DOLBY Theatre, Los Angeles, CA on March 17th, 2019. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

“I haven’t seen Sarah,” the Party of Five alum continued, setting the record straight. “Literally, we’ve not talked since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out. That’s why it’s so funny to me. People were like, ‘Say something back.’ And I’m like, ‘What am I going to say? I’ve not seen her.’ On my side, we’re good. I have no idea where this is coming from.”

Hewitt, who played the screaming queen Julie James in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer, has kept the franchise alive by returning for both the 1998 sequel and, surprisingly, the latest installment released Friday. Talk about commitment to running from fictional killers!

Gellar’s hubby, Freddie Prinze Jr., who played Julie’s love interest Ray Bronson, is also back for more summer scares in the 2025 sequel. Clearly, some people just can’t get enough of being chased by mysterious hook-wielding figures.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ held at The United Theater on Broadway at STILE Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa in Los Angeles, California on July 14, 2025.

While both Gellar and Ryan Phillipe sat out the sequels (their characters Helen and Barry got the permanent kind of exit in the original), Gellar did pop up in a dream sequence in the latest movie. And in a plot twist worthy of the franchise itself, The Ghost Whisperer star joined Prinze Jr. at the premiere, which Hewitt also attended. Maybe they finally had that long-overdue chat?

Neither star appeared in the 2006 direct-to-video sequel (probably for the best) or the short-lived 2022 TV series. But hey, at least we got this delicious slice of ’90s nostalgia served fresh in 2025!

During the pre-premiere buzz, Vulture caught up with Hewitt and popped the million-dollar question: Would she be crossing paths with Gellar at the event?

“I hope so,” Hewitt replied, keeping it short and sweet.

Jennifer Love Hewitt arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ held at The United Theater on Broadway at STILE Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa in Los Angeles, California on july 14, 2025. Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Post-premiere, eagle-eyed fans noticed something fishy – no red carpet photos of the two stars together surfaced. When fans started playing detective on social media about the alleged feud, Gellar stepped in to clear the air with some classic mom-life realness.

“For all you curious cats out there – nope, didn’t get to see @jenniferlovehewitt who absolutely kills it in the movie,” Gellar explained on Instagram. “Mom duty called, and I was inside with my kiddos during the big red carpet moment. JLH couldn’t make it to the after-party either.

“And let’s be real about these events – they’re pure chaos!” she added. “Sadly missed photo ops with most of the cast. But that doesn’t change how incredible I think they all are. Some magic moments just happen IRL and not for the ‘gram.”

The rumor mill kicked into overdrive back in December 2024 when an “Extra” reporter tried to get the scoop from Gellar about Hewitt’s potential comeback for the 2025 flick.

“I have nothing to do with that,” Gellar responded, making a swift exit that would make any horror movie survivor proud.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Later, Gellar took to Instagram Stories to explain her cryptic response, blaming it on her struggle with those pesky NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements) about casting reveals.

“Aspiring actors, take note: This ‘deer in headlights’ look is perfect when you’re stoked to see old pals in a project but forgot what NDA stands for… again this month,” she quipped alongside a behind-the-scenes snap.

That same month, Hewitt confirmed her return to the franchise with an Instagram post that had fans screaming (with joy this time).

The plot thickened in April when Gellar shared the 2025 I Know What You Did Last Summer trailer, tagging everyone from Prinze Jr. to newcomers Madelyn Cline and Chase Sui Wonders, plus the creative team – but mysteriously leaving out Hewitt.

