Jeremy Renner enjoys an ‘ICU spa moment to lift his spirits’ as actor remains hospitalized after snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner is one positive patient!

The Hawkeye star expressed gratitude for his family and all of his supporters in a sweet video from his hospital bed just a few days after he experienced a “tragic accident” and was run over by an “at least 14,330 pound” snow plow on Sunday morning, January 1.

“ICU spa moment to lift my spirits. Thank you mama, thank you sis, thank [of you] for your love,” Renner wrote alongside a video of his sister massaging shampoo into his head through a shower cap.

“So sexy,” one of his family members quipped during the clip, to which the 51-year-old — whose breathing was being assisted through an oxygen mask — replied, “first shower in definitely weeks, so gross.”

Prior to his pampering, Renner shared a photo of himself on Tuesday, January 3, where he displayed his bruised and injured face while thanking his widespread fanbase for their “kind words,” adding, “I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

After initial news broke of The Bourne Legacy star’s serious accident, a representative for the Oscar winner provided a promising update on Renner.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition,” the rep for the father-of-one revealed.

The statement came just one day after Renner was airlifted from his Reno, Nev., home and transported to a hospital for emergency care after the A-lister’s torso was “completely crushed” by his PistenBully, as revealed in the terrifying 911 call from the gruesome incident.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans,” the message from his rep concluded.

While there seems to be a long road ahead until Renner feels good as knew, the Marvel actor is expected to make a full recovery.