Avengers star Jeremy Renner was desperately trying to save his nephew from being injured by his snowplowing machine — which led to him being crushed by the machine, RadarOnline.comhas learned.

The incident report has been released by the Nevada sheriff’s office that responded to Renner’s home on New Year’s Eve. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the actor was recently released from the hospital after over 2 weeks of being watched by doctors and having to undergo multiple surgeries.

Renner was crushed by a 14,300 lb. snowplowing machine outside of his property. The new report revealed that Renner was attempting to stop the machine from sliding and hitting his adult nephew.

The report said the parking brake on the machine was not in place.

“The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake,” the report read.

“Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

The report said the brake indicator light inside the machine was not functioning, and “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident.”

Renner’s nephew stayed with the actor until emergency responders arrived.

The actor was airlifted to the hospital where he was treated in the intensive care unit. The A-list star suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources close to Renner believe, “It’s much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there.”

“The right side of Jeremy’s chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury.”

Another insider said, “So far, he’s had two surgeries and he will likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg,” a source said last week. “Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body’s natural healing process to kick in, and that’s the case here.”